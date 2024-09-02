The Unifist Papers

The Unifist Papers

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive

Why subscribe?

Get full access to the newsletter and private streams.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Unifist Papers

The Unifist Papers is the definitive publication exploring Unifism — the metapolitical framework that resolves racial, religious, and political conflict through voluntary separation and true sovereignty.

People

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture