The Unifist Papers
What Can We Learn from the Jews?
Instead of attacking the Jews, I want to focus on what positive behaviors they engage in that help them achieve their aims.
7 hrs ago
Lucas Gage
The Masses Must Be Led
There is this naive idea that we need the masses’ permission to do what we need to do.
Jan 14
Lucas Gage
Rebranding the Publication
Today, the URL ourstruggle.pub expired.
Jan 14
Lucas Gage
They Want Us on the Internet
Imagine you are a hostile parasite, outnumbered by hundreds of millions of your enemies.
Jan 10
Lucas Gage
The Unifist Five-State Model
A video to helps illustrate the five-state model of Unifism, which I mention in the last chapter of my book “Our Struggle,” and further expand on in the…
Jan 10
Lucas Gage
8:37
Where the Right Is Wrong
One thing I have never identified as, in the last 14 years of my activism, is a “right-winger.” Of course, all my enemies label me a “right-wing…
Jan 9
Lucas Gage
Episode 2
Jan 9
Lucas Gage
16:45
Why Violence Won't Solve Our Problems
Being a former Marine, I have no problem putting myself in a dangerous situation, such as a war, to fight for what I believe in.
Jan 8
Lucas Gage
Who Can You Really Trust?
Trust is the foundation of every relationship you have, whether it is professional, familial, or romantic.
Jan 4
Lucas Gage
Pilot Episode
1/3/25
Jan 4
Lucas Gage
16:34
Happy New Year! — Here's the Plan
What to expect from me in 2026?
Jan 2
Lucas Gage
December 2025
We Don't Need a New Hitler—We Need Several
After observing the behavior of groups and leaders within this cause for the last thirteen years, I realized one of the biggest factors driving the…
Dec 30, 2025
Lucas Gage
