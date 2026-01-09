Our Struggle PodcastEpisode 20:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:45-16:45Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Unifist PapersSubscribe to listenEpisode 2Lucas GageJan 09, 2026∙ Paid144ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Lucas Gage.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Our Struggle PodcastDiscussing our struggle for sovereignty from the Parasite ClassDiscussing our struggle for sovereignty from the Parasite ClassSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeLucas GageRecent EpisodesThe Unifist Five-State ModelJan 10 • Lucas GagePilot EpisodeJan 4 • Lucas Gage