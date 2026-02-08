Earlier today I posted a video on Twitter where I said that I’m done with antisemitism. I said this because the kind of antisemitism that is now prevalent and expanding rapidly is so bad that I want nothing to do with it anymore.

What began as legitimate criticisms of Jewish supremacy, Jewish terrorism, and Jewish corruption has now devolved into wild conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk, Jeffrey Epstein, satanic cults, Flat Earth, aliens, and moon landing denial.

That’s not to say that now I’m a treacherous philosemite who will go work for the Jews and that I’m retiring from the fight, or that you shouldn’t question things because you’re not allowed to have a different opinion; our world is truly crazy, and nothing would surprise me anymore. But the problem is that antisemitism is now becoming something that it's not supposed to be. It has become a profitable circus of clowns.

This problem is exacerbated by the fact that people no longer care about verifying their beliefs against reality. They just need to hear what they think is going on, and that alone is enough. The case is closed! This has created a “market” that is being filled by the worst merchants—idiots, grifters, criminals, frauds, charlatans, and scammers—who have no problem deceiving people to profit off their need to feel validated and be the voice that speaks for their frustrations with the Jews or Israel.

I’ve told a few people I know who are extremely influential that this is a serious issue. I warned that these newcomers—who woke up two days ago, two weeks ago, two months ago, or two years ago—are now running the scene, and they are driving it to the ground. Those of us who see this and try to course correct are now being called “shills,” “federal agents,” or “Jews,” which is absolutely ridiculous. Imagine being called these things by the very people you woke up.

I told these people plainly: if we don’t do something about this, they will destroy the decades of work that we put into this fight.

But what can these people realistically do, other than express the same concerns to their audience and hope that they listen? At this point there is so much cross-pollination, so much disinformation, and so much sensationalism that people don’t even know what’s going on anymore.

Even worse, I’ve noticed that influencers are being influenced by their audiences instead of the other way around! Afraid to lose their support—which, of course, means losing money—they dare not anger the mob! This is precisely what our enemy wants: the dumb goyim leading the way.

If our enemy can’t control the narrative, and if they can’t break the influencers, they will flood the Internet with so many absurdities that people can no longer tell what is real from what is fiction, driving them to demand more answers to more conspiracies—the crazier the better! And if you don’t deliver—you’re finished.

Now that antisemitism has been monetized, people will go to any lengths to make money off it, even lowering their standards to work with the most dishonorable figures. What should be about organizing to defeat Jewish supremacy is now about securing the next collab. It is no longer a noble cause led by a few activists who understood the gravity of the situation. Now it is commercialized. Now any goy with a microphone can speak!

I warned people about this last year. I knew this was coming. Now all of you have seen it unfold with your own eyes.

I am left wondering what we are even fighting for at this point. It seems to me the Jews have become less of a problem than our own people. When I called out scammers, liars, frauds, and criminals, the people yelled at me: “Lucas, get over it and unite!” “Lucas, we have bigger fish to fry!” “Lucas, I hate when my favorite people fight!”

You see, the goyim just wanted to be entertained. And instead of the Jews doing it, now we have become stupid enough to do it for them.

Well, I want nothing to do with it!

From day one I said I would never sell out, and I never will. I said I would never stop telling the truth, but what else can I possibly say? How many more articles can I write about the same topic? I literally wrote a book on Jewish supremacy. What else is there left for me to say about it?

I’ve been doing this for fourteen years. I have done the IRL activism and the online activism. At this point, I don’t know if there’s anything left to do other than run for Congress in the State of New Jersey or create an institution for Neofederal Unifism.

But the problem with both of these options is that I’m not a politician; I can turn ideas into solid propaganda and even philosophical systems, but I don’t like the limelight. Moreover, each path would take an enormous amount of energy and dedication, along with more sacrifice and risk to my family. And for what? To make everyone feel better? To give them a false hope that anything I do is going to make a difference, when you see how quick the goyim are to forget about you when you no longer entertain them?

The truth is that the time is not right. The masses have yet to truly suffer and really process what is going on. And this is precisely the reason the enemy is ensuring they put the worst types on the front lines to mislead the people; selling them fantasies instead of actual solutions keeps the goyim complacent.

The sensationalism that these usurpers sell keeps the people locked in a state of constant need for more of the same; the public being desensitized makes the cravings worse.

I remember the first time I saw babies blown to pieces in Gaza. But now, after years of seeing it, I have become desensitized to anything less than that. Government corruption, threats of world war, ICE shootings, gang violence, migrant rapes, and riots are just another day in the news, and then it’s on to the next thing. Is that difficult to believe? Not at all.

Because of this, I keep telling myself that things must get worse to force us out of this comfort that is keeping us tolerant of our slavery. But the question is, will it get worse?

Have our enemies learned from the past? Will they allow the collapse of our currency to where it would cost $10,000 to buy a loaf of bread? I don’t know if they will—especially with automation and AI technology.

Perhaps the Weimar-style conditions we all think are coming will never arrive. Instead, maybe what’s coming is something we’d never expect: even more comfort, but a sort that leads to more depravity and decadence while avoiding physical catastrophe.

Perhaps the future isn’t a system of gulags where people die by the tens of millions.

Perhaps the future isn’t mothers and daughters prostituting themselves just to make ends meet.

Maybe it isn’t a future where millions of people become jobless or homeless.

Maybe it’s something far more insidious: a comfort so complete that we slowly allow ourselves to vanish quietly into the night—through complacency, decadence, addiction, and suicide, from total loss of will to fight.