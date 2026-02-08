The Unifist Papers

The Unifist Papers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NatSocToday's avatar
NatSocToday
1d

Do you ever stop whining? I love reading your articles to see what issue has you crying in your cornflakes. Now it seems you ARE philosemetic. I can predict things too you know, and I predicted you'd turn against your own people, because that's the fundamental nature of who you are...a grifter. Why do you care what other folks are doing? You do you, and everyone else can take care of themselves.

Money is a corrupting force. Jews are corrupt. Jews control the money. Our entire monetary system and culture is jewish, all of it. And you pile on MY White people as the problem, what a joke. Why don't you attack the corrupt jewish monetary system? Nah, you profit from it by throwing White people under the bus.

What a loser. Any time you wanna debate the issues cupcake, you just gimme a call. I know my shit and you're just a whiner.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joe Blog's avatar
Joe Blog
1d

Just like the frog in boiling water scenario. I feel that the Antisemitism call is the get out of town card they hide behind. Just another way of shutting ppl up that don’t follow their opinion. It’s getting a bit tiring now. When you keep throwing the same old all the time we get to the point when we don’t listen anymore. Does this make sense?

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture