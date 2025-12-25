The Unifist Papers

The Unifist Papers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annette's avatar
Annette
Dec 25

I feel quite sure you are close to true faith in Jesus Christ. I was a catholic 50years ago. I’m 75 now And haven’t been in a church for two decades, but my faith in Him is as strong as it ever was. I pray, cry, love, plead, seek truth. I live all alone with my husband of 55 years across a river with no bridge. I thank God for you and your ( and my) honorable struggle. I’ll pray for you

Reply
Share
rizzlesschudgrypr's avatar
rizzlesschudgrypr
Dec 25

I know full well of your view on Christianity, so I won’t proselytize to you. Don’t be upset with me talking about it though since you brought it up first and it’s Christmas so you aren’t avoiding it. I will say that the way talk you about Christianity leads me to believe that you aren’t well learned on the Bible. I’m not an expert either. The world has been demonic and evil since the fall. People think the “Holy Bible” is some innocent book, when it talks about all the things you lamented about today. Rape, war, genocide, betrayal, murder, deceit, revenge, evil. All of these things are heavily talked about in the Bible. Why do you think the central point of Christianity is the emphasis of Jesus Christ as the Messiah? As for the demonic Jews and others in our day, Bible also talks about the generational, spiritual struggle and that prayer to God is to see us to the end without falling into darkness, not that he’ll wave it away with a wand. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Paul wrote this in Ephesians, a Jew among Jews as he himself described. Paul was formerly Saul who persecuted and murdered the Christians. Yet, he was saved by God and became not only an accomplished apostle, but a martyr for the faith. The Bible talks about how the Jews of Christ’s day cursed themselves and their seed by making the shedding of Jesus’s blood be on them and their children. Without writing a capstone paper, my point is this, as a philosopher and a rational scholar, you should read the Bible more carefully and understand what it’s addressing. You’d be very surprised at what is said in there that is very relatable to our current predicament today. You’ll go on the Christian tirade and make very true statements on individuals who claim to live this out, but are deceiving, however you should be more well informed on what the text says and maybe you’ll come to understand why people believe it both smart and dimwitted. The Bible can defend itself and does not need warriors of the faith to explain away the complicated themes. Just because many Christians and clergy alike are blissfully ignorant of our true reality, it doesn’t mean every Christian is, nor is every minister or priest unaware. With regard to action, such things take time. I would like to be more involved, but to build power, I have to finish my education and build tangible skills that can help me access the levers of power. We have an awake populace, but we need education, skills, and wealth to generate and command power. This is the next step in our struggle that the Jews want to gatekeep the young men from, institutional power. The difference between Christians and yourself is that your struggle begins and ends with the Earth, whereas a Christian has their eyes set on things above, cognizant of the very short life that they are afforded. Until the Lord returns, the world will keep spinning with eras of prosperity and relative peace, along with times of death and destruction. Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 Lucas from me to you, I appreciate the heartfelt, passionate read!

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture