After publishing my recent book, Our Struggle, I’ve been feeling like I have nothing left to do. Lately, I’ve been complaining a lot about feeling isolated and burnt out. I know you know this because a lot of you have been telling me you’re sick of me complaining.

I am sick of it, too.

But the fact is, no one I know at my “level” of influence has been suppressed like me. In fact, it seems that everyone else is growing but me. This isn’t some kind of competition I want to win; it is simply the cold, hard truth, and it’s awful because it makes disseminating my message 95% more difficult.

But I’m too hard to kill, and I am a stubborn Italian, after all.

So, what did I do in these last few days when I was really feeling down and out? I took my negative emotions and used them to fuel positive actions, like I always do.

I just finished putting together my first-ever political manifesto, completing it at precisely 5:14 pm EST, after working on it for three days straight—yes, even on Christmas.

Where the did this idea come from? Well, it has been brewing for two years, and I only briefly outlined the basics of my political ideology in the last chapter of Our Struggle. But with recent events acting as the catalysts for action, I decided it was time to expand on it and give it its own paper.

As usual, the Jews do something to bring me down, but I just refuse to stay down; I always get up and come back stronger:

When they unjustly banned me from Twitter for three months, I published a new book.

When they unjustly banned from Twitter again, but for six months, I published two new books, started a Rumble channel and a Substack.

My Substack eventually became the foundation of my book, Our Struggle.

Using Grok to help me edit Our Struggle, lead me to experimenting with AIs, like Suno, which lead me to create “Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv.”

All of these things were only possible thanks to Jewry’s attacks on me.

Similarly, with CyberWell’s continuous censoring of me using AI technology, even causing me to leave Rumble, Jewry once again has forced me into finding another way to strike back; this time, creating my most important contribution thus far—my political manifesto titled:

Neofederal Unifism: A Blueprint for Sovereignty and Peace in a New America.

Being that this manifesto 21 pages, it is too long to post as an article on here, and too short to publish as a book. Not only is the latter impractical, it would also cost money, and I don’t want to charge for it.

I believe my manifesto is the most important work I have ever written, even more so than Our Struggle, so I want everyone to read it and share it with everyone they know.

Everyone is always talking about the Jewish Problem, but no one is offering any solutions to it. Well, this is mine. And it is not some impractical fantasy or some LARPy appeal to historical systems—quite the contrary. It is a very pragmatic, novel, and efficient system that any intelligent person would agree with. But I’ll let you judge it for yourself.

Just click “Download” and the file will be instantly downloaded to your device.

Tell me what you think of it when you’re done reading, and of course, let me know if you find any grammatic errors.

Updated 12/30/2025 to include new symbolism I created.