Pilot Episode

Our Struggle PodcastPilot Episode4412111×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:34-16:34Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Pilot Episode1/3/25Lucas GageJan 04, 2026441211ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksOur Struggle PodcastDiscussing our struggle for sovereignty from the Parasite ClassDiscussing our struggle for sovereignty from the Parasite ClassSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeLucas GageRecent EpisodesThe Unifist Five-State ModelJan 10 • Lucas GageEpisode 2Jan 9 • Lucas Gage