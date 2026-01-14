Today, the URL ourstruggle.pub expired. I chose to let it lapse because this Substack is now evolving into the central launchpad for Unifism — the metapolitical framework I created to resolve racial, religious, and political conflict through voluntary separation and true sovereignty.

With the recent publication of The Neofederal Unifist Manifesto, I have a clear vision to pursue and a message to spread. While Neofederal Unifism is the specific application tailored to the United States (a large, historically diverse federation), the core philosophy of Unifism — Monopolitical States, the three pillars, and peace through separation — is universal and can be adapted to any country or people.

From this point forward, this Substack will serve as the headquarters for Unifism. It will remain the primary online home for essays, analysis, and discussion until the movement grows large enough to support private, in-person meetings and speaking engagements with those who are serious about the vision.

If you recognize the truth in this ideology, you may now call yourself a Unifist. This small and seemingly insignificant change is how great movements begin.

Unifists believe that every people should live in sovereign, monopolitical states among those who share their ethos — free from forced integration, perpetual conflict, and the tyranny of multiparty division.

To learn more about Unifism, get the manifesto for free below.

Download