The Unifist Papers

Double U Economics
13mEdited

Its also that the half that thinks there is no such thing as an illegal alien, and is the half that resorts to violence to enforce its ideals and viewpoints on officials and citizens alike. Its the half that does not believe in law and order, believes in censorship and election rigging to "save democracy", and insists that a man can be a woman just because he says so and wears a dress. These people are unable to connect the dots between what they are violently demanding for the USA and what is now happening to the people of Iran who are finally trying to oust a collectivist tyranny.

Gwyn Cerig
2h

👍🏾 Wise words.

