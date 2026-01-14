There is this naive idea that we need the masses’ permission to do what we need to do. Well, the masses don’t do anything but follow orders, so we will be waiting forever.

Right now, the masses are watching a genocide unfold, live-streamed through their computers, and they’re doing nothing.

They might go protest, but who leads the protest? The person who put it together.

They might go vote, but who told them to vote? Their party told them to vote.

The people are feminine; they don’t think for themselves. Look at any mob: there’s no one there to convince logically. Perhaps on an individual level, you could talk sense into somebody, but not while they are part of the mob.

The mob’s mind is extremely emotional and feminine. That is why platitudes are a few words. They’re not paragraphs. That’s why propaganda is repeated over and over. Whether the message is true or not is irrelevant. So long as the words makes them feel good, the mob eats them up.

A lot of people think we need to just wake everyone up and it’s game over for our enemies. But why? And what is that magic number? They don’t know. Certainly, having the approval of the masses is better than not having it when it comes to votes, but when it comes to force or coups—not so much.

Need I remind you that the Jewish Bolsheviks took over an entire Christian nation, not only murdering the Royal Family, but also go on to exeterminato 60 million Christians.

Where were the masses then?

Before World War II, virtually everyone was anti-semitic: Henry Ford would put his Dearborn Independent into the glove boxes of all new Ford cars; Father Coughlin had a radio station with 30 million listeners. Everyone knew that the Jews were a problem, yet they still got what they wanted, anyway.

Why? Because of the Shabbos goyim.

There are so many grifters joining now. Did you see how I have exposed many of them, yet they are still going because people just want to be entertained and feel good?

Then we have leaders out there that don’t care that our ranks are full of people misleading our people. They think it’s not their problem. In the worst cases, they will not only say nothing about them but even work with them. This becomes everyone’s problem, because grifters, charlatans, frauds, and scammers, divert our troops toward dead ends. That’s why there is controlled opposition.

All social media promotes division. If you go to YouTube, it’s all kosher thearatre:

Feminism versus patriarchy—kosher!

Does god exist or not?—kosher! Is the earth flat or not?—kosher!

Did we go to the Moon or not?—kosher! Do you think the Jews care what you believe?

Then we have fantasies about going back to the 50s.

Sure!

Let’s go back to 1950s America, when it was a 90% White Christian, patriarchy. Blacks were second-class citizens, and there was no integration was not a thing. Intermarriage was prohibited. Everything these right-wingers want was in place, and yet the Jews still got two world wars and the Korean War!

The reason the Jews can control us while being a minority is because they’re organized. Jews have thousands upon thousands of groups around the world, and they all do same thing: fight anti-semitism. What does that mean? Impose Jewish supremacy! All of them have this same exact mission.

But what do we do? We have groups dividing ourselves up over smaller issues. We need to all focus on Jewish supremacy, eliminating it from our countries. Every other issue, whether it be feminsim, communism, or some other ism, is a tool of Jewish supremacy, and will be dealt with after we topple it.

The Jews don’t care that we’re antisemetic, especially when we use weak antisemitism such as them killing Jesus Christ, or shouting “Christ is King!” They welcome religious persecution because it diverts our focus away from the fact that the Jewish Problem is genetic. Antisemitism that focuses on this fact is the kind of antisemitism that they cannot tolerate. I promote the latter, which is demanding separation from them—anything else is a distraction.

As I predicted last year, many new “antisemites” will rise to the top and give you this weak antisemitism that spins you in circles and doesn’t do anything but cause division among others people. With all these divisions being made and different groups pitted against each other, the Parasite Class knows exactly what its doing. That’s why we need multiple groups pushing this same message of unity against the same target, regardless of race and religion.

I preach focusing on the common denominator, then dealing with everything else later, after we free ourselves. This is the message they hate! This is why they suppress me more than anyone else. Everyone else is promoting division over every little detail. We don’t have time for details. We have big problems, and for those, we must focus on the big picture.

The Jews are the number one threat to all of us; therefore, all of us, regardless of race, religion, and even politics, must create our own groups to represent our people, which are designed to preserve our kind while not warring with any other kind, since all of us are being used to attack each other for the sake of the Jews.

If you don’t understand this, then you will be another useful idiot for the Jews. And that’s why those rising to the top, growing while the Jews have all this power, somehow serve the Jewish narrative. Whether they are in on it or not, is irrelevant.

We don’t have time to wake up every single person, nor do we need to. We must create organizations that lead people we already have awakened, mobilizing them against Jewish Supremacy and toward taking back our countries.

Due the the multiculturalism and diversity in America, there will not be a one-size-fits all organization we can all join, because we have different ethics due to our beliefs. But if we can organize ourselves into these preservationist groups while focusing on the common enemy, we build alliances that strengthen us against that enemy, allowing us to break free of their supremacy.

If you are capable of leadership, then create an organization of some kind. It doesn’t matter how big it is, so long as it is focused on our shared goal—defeating Jewish Supremacy—then it is good enough.

The masses are awakening, but they must be led, for they will do nothing on their own.