The Unifist Papers

Peter
1d

You cannot , at least publicly , create political opposition groups , at least in Australia now. the National Socialist Network has voluntarily disbanded. YOu have to start knitting parties fro ex marines, and leave the phones in a faraday cage at the door.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-13/neo-nazi-group-national-socialist-network-to-disband/106225638

glad to hear Germar Rudolf on rense last night, promo'ing a forthcoming Holocaust summit. sad to see the 2024 inaugral jewish problem conference was the first and the last. heck, Scott Ritter now saying his bank of 26 years has banned him. not being defeatist.. this is war. https://holocaustsummit.com/

Res Cogitans
1d

I hear ya. But I have to be honest - some of us, like myself, have been in this with boots on the ground trying to expose jewish supremacism for over 20 years, with a lot of inspiration and impetus coming from Dr. Duke's book of that title. While we had some good success in 2008-2010, and again around 2016/17, for the most part it has felt like one big Sisyphean task that gains very little ground long term. So while I know the grifters and others "rising to the top" of popular antisemitism seem to help the jews (and to some extent do unwittingly), they're also drawing in many others to the jewish question and new (to them) knowledge in recent years, that eventually leads some of them to more intellectual antisemitism. So in some ways, the grifters serve a purpose for us as well. It's like two fisherman standing on either side of a tide pool attempting to net fish. The agitators that jump in the tide pool and stir up the fish to make them easier to net help both fisherman - it's up to each fisherman to have a better net and better netting technique. If we develop a better net and better netting technique, then it doesn't matter if the "kosher antisemites" unwittingly help both sides, because if our side is prepared, we'll have the better yield in our nets. The problem (as you pointed out) is leadership. And one of the biggest stumbling blocks here is the rigid individualism inculcated into American minds (which has its positives and negatives). You cannot lead a people that refuse to be led due to their undying individualism and imbedded view that all collectivism is bad. So figuring out how to lead a people in this current hyper-individualistic paradigm is the tricky part. Granted, I see that starting to gradually crack, so perhaps we have a window opening up.

