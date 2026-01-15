Instead of attacking the Jews, I want to focus on what positive behaviors they engage in that help them achieve their aims. This will help you understand why this group of people, who are a minority not only in the world, but in every place they reside except Israel, have obtained such influence.

We always hear the phrase, “power in numbers,” but this is only partially true, because as you can see, there are billions of us Gentiles and there’s only about 16 million or 21 million Jews in the world. Yet, the Jews run the show. So, clearly, it is not power in numbers, rather, it is power in unity despite numbers.

Now, of course, when two forces that are both united by a fanaticism meet, the one with more fanatics will win out. But when you have a small fanatic group against a mass of billions who are unorganized and divided, they have no chance against it.

Imagine a basketball team full of ego-driven individualists that do not pass the ball to each other because they only care about their own glory, versus a team that is less athletic than these superstars, but works together as a collective, executing a strategy and passing the ball to outmaneuver their opposition.

Who will win?

Obvious the latter, because basketball is a team sport.

This analogy perfectly illustrates how the Jews, despite being a minority, are able to overcome a disorganized majority.

Another lesson from the Jews: they’re unapologetic identitarians. They have no qualms blatantly asserting themselves, even in the most hostile environments, and they care not what any of the Gentiles think. They will display their pride even where it is not wanted, and protecting their kind no matter what. Of course, this is what makes them insufferable, so we have no need to go this far, but it just goes to show they have no problem with their chauvinism.

But what allows this pride on a macro scale begins with the micro: the Jewish family unit. Just think of Shabbat dinner: every Saturday, Jewish families around the world shut off their phones and get together to spend time with their loved ones. This practice alone gives Jews 52 days a year of bonding together, not including holidays, whereas we Gentiles only get together during commercial holidays.

How many Gentile families do something similar to Shabbat? Virtually none.

With strong familial ties, each Jewish family unit helps build their communities into strongholds of Jewish influence, expanding throughout their hosts’ nations, as they see themselves as one big family, even across the world. They raise their children not on video games or sports, but on Jewish traditions and laws—valuing education and studying Torah. They encourage their children not to follow some silly self-serving dream, but to work toward what’s best for Judea: to take positions of power such as financiers, lawyers, doctors, managers, and so forth, as they consider manual labor dishonorable work for the goyim. Rarely, if every, do you see Jews in blue collar jobs.

So, you see, my fellow Gentiles, what we need to learn from the Jews is that our numbers don’t mean anything. What matters is our unity! And we are the most disunited bunch there is, especially us White folks.

Ultimately, we don’t need to wake up every Gentile in the world; we must unite those who are already awakened and instill these familial and communal values and unapologetic identity politics in them, which our ancestors once had.

We must assert ourselves and our interests no matter who is offended. We cannot and must not allow ourselves to be shamed out of existence. This is why the Jews do everything they can to make us ashamed of our past: to make us feel like we don’t have legitimate interests, so we don’t unite around our identity.

This must stop!

The end to this begins with you!

Find others like yourself and start building these communities and preaching these values. We don’t need everyone on earth; we just need enough awakened Gentiles to outnumber the Jewish fanatics that are working against us.