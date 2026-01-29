Many people have been triggered by the term “low-IQ antisemitism,” which has gained traction ever since the assassination of Charlie Kirk. They feel the phrase is being weaponized to silence those who believe Israel was involved—and that everyone using it, including myself, is covering for Israel. This is the furthest thing from the truth.

Low-IQ antisemitism has always existed; it has simply become more prevalent now, as we see so many people dive into rabbit holes with little information, then turn around and label anyone who disagrees with them as traitors who “got the call.” This is no different from a low-information voter who casts their ballot based on emotion rather than logic.

Low-information voters are especially vulnerable to manipulation by politicians because they fall easily for emotional rhetoric. Similarly, low-IQ antisemites are easily manipulated by grifters, charlatans, and frauds who have embedded themselves in the JQ movement now that it has grown much larger—and even profitable. Kirk’s assassination gave these grifters an opening to push the most ridiculous theories: from palm guns and exploding lapel mics to security guards signaling the shooter or a camera shooting him from behind.

Like low-information voters, many newcomers to the JQ movement fall for low-IQ antisemitism. I’ve noticed that most of us JQ veterans—who have been in this for 10+ years—all seem to agree on the Kirk assassination. We haven’t claimed it’s impossible that Israel was involved, but we see no direct evidence. Did we all “get the call”? Did we all sell out? No. We’ve been around long enough to wait for solid proof before making any decisions.

We JQ veterans also know that World Jewry is not monolithic: there are factions within it that are often at odds with each other. If Jewry was involved somehow, it is plausible that Tyler, being a left-wing tranny lover, could have been groomed by Antifa—which is funded by left-wing Jewry. If that’s the case, then it’s also plausible that the same forces behind the attempts on Trump were behind Kirk’s death, since both are staunch Israel supporters. Why would anti-Zionist Jews want to eliminate Trump and Kirk? Perhaps they’ve calculated that Israel and Bibi have become too much of a liability for World Jewry and are trying to curb Zionism before it causes more damage.

Or maybe both incidents were carried out by crazy individuals, given how divided America is and how the left wing is known for violence. Is this impossible? What laws of physics prevent it from being true in either case?

Did these low-IQ antisemites even consider these other possibilities? No. It takes no effort to instantly blame Israel and call everyone sellouts—especially when some low-IQ grifter tells them Charlie’s lapel mic exploded and killed him.

Automatically jumping to the worst-case scenario about someone just for disagreeing is a hallmark of low-IQ antisemitism because it reveals a lack of critical thinking. Such types haven’t even considered the most plausible explanation for disagreement: “Maybe this person is just not convinced.” Instead of accepting that people can disagree without being compromised—especially when the facts are still under investigation—they leap to the worst possible conclusion.

Such accusations are not only unjustified but also unethical. To accuse those of us who aren’t convinced of a narrative—one they can’t even prove to themselves or anyone else—of betrayal is immoral. This is, quite simply, lying.

I predicted long ago that the Jews would elevate weak antisemites who promote irrational, kooky narratives that give the Jews plausible deniability. They allow these figures to grow because their messaging weakens and dilutes anything truly effective against Jewish supremacy. Candace Owens is the perfect example: she started with some decent talking points but then did a complete 180, now peddling the most outlandish conspiracies to millions of followers. She’s still allowed on YouTube and isn’t getting her head blown off because low-IQ antisemitism actually helps the Jews. She, like Tucker Carlson, is now leading the JQ movement—which is precisely what the Jews wanted.

In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jews are behind many of these new “activists” that have come out of nowhere, promoting low-IQ antisemitism to weaken and splinter the JQ movement and discredit our most effective voices.

But low-IQ antisemitism is more than just irrational paranoia; it involves promoting unoptical, impractical, and unethical strategies. The types who scream “Race war now!”, “Gas the kikes!”, or “6,000,000 more!” harm our cause and empower the Jews.

Another sign of low-IQ antisemitism is the constant attacks on those of us who prioritize good optics. People call us “optics cucks” who are too worried about what our enemies think. This is a fundamental misunderstanding. Low-IQ antisemites are ignorant of basic human social dynamics: good optics isn’t about winning over our enemies (who will reject us no matter what); it’s about winning the hearts and minds of our own people. Terrible optics make it much harder to persuade decent, fence-sitting individuals who are open to our ideas.

Low-IQ antisemites also lack any real strategy. They care only about “telling the truth” at all times and “waking people up” forever—which leads to endless purity spiraling and paralysis. Instead of being pragmatic and working with what’s available, they’re idealists obsessed with fantasies that won’t function in the real world.

They spend most of their time claiming this or that person “isn’t doing it right,” while producing nothing themselves. Why? Because they’re incapable of it. And if they do organize a group or engage in activism, it’s always ineffective and counterproductive to our movement.

Of course, there are people who strategically use low-IQ antisemitism in specific contexts—to make jokes or break taboos—and that’s fine. But to actually be low-IQ and antisemitic is a recipe for disaster.

In summary, if I were to define low-IQ antisemitism, I would say:

Low-IQ antisemitism is antisemitism that is irrational, impractical, unoptical, and unethical—often mixed with disinformation that delegitimizes real concerns about Jewish supremacy, prevents the public from understanding the true nature of Jewish power, and weakens our movement by driving away potential converts and allies.