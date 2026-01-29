The Unifist Papers

The Unifist Papers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Res Cogitans's avatar
Res Cogitans
5h

The fact that Kirk was killed, not by a bullet, but by a detonated lapel mic, is not only *not* "low IQ antisemitism," it's not even antisemitism at all. My bother works for the DOD, and I know for a fact they have great interest in devices like phones, pagers, mini-drones, lapel mics, etc, used for detonation kills. In fact, they have these devices that can both launch a small projectile at point blank range, as well as simply use kinetic force (literally air) to blow a hole in someone - in their neck for instance. This isn't some wacky conspiracy, it's well known tech. And given we have video evidence of the incident showing the security guy using the detonator in his sleeve, synced perfectly with the "explosion" in Kirk's shirt (which following the hit, he immediately rushes to remove Kirk's lapel mic), it fits perfectly with how these devices function. Now, it just so happens that the guy detonating it was an Israeli security guy (one of several on Kirk's security team). Does this automatically mean that Israel was behind it? Not necessarily, but it raises some flags. The "official" story (all 3 versions) is total BS. We should ask questions. Does this info in any way make this hypothesis antisemitic, or somehow "low IQ antisemitism?" No, not at all. It can be used for that, but we can't conflate the *info* and honest *inquiry* with how it may or may not be used, and then just bend over and accept the "antisemitism" label for it (which is ALWAYS used to shut down further inquiry). We have to be smarter than that.

Reply
Share
Patrick Micheal's avatar
Patrick Micheal
1d

Let’s ruin TPUSA meetings and preach anti Judeo Christianity at their events. Let’s arrange for all corrupt politicians to be bothered 24/7. Let’s actually do shit I’m so tired of all of you just writing in your echo chambers to 99% of people just agreeing with you. I’ve contacted like 12 big accounts and all they wanna do is ratio people to self back pat and write pieces to feel good about their writing skill. This is close to useless

Reply
Share
5 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture