Trust is the foundation of every relationship you have, whether it is professional, familial, or romantic. If you have no trust, it is impossible to keep such relationships functional. Of course, you cannot fully trust any human being, but you can trust them more than distrust them, and, in some situations, you can trust them to near certainty.

But when navigating this influencer ecosystem, most people you trust are not who they seem to be at all. In fact, many of these people are just acting a certain way to gain your trust. I learned this the hard way last year, finding out several of my allies were the complete opposite of who I thought they were, and this is after interacting and meeting them in person, for nearly two years.